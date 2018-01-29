FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
January 29, 2018 / 5:38 PM / in 9 hours

Seagate Technology PLC reports results for the quarter ended December 31 - summary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - * Seagate Technology PLC (STX.OQ) (STX.O) posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share. The mean expectation of 25 analysts for the quarter ended December 31 was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

* Revenue rose 0.86 percent to $2.92 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $2.86 billion.

* Seagate Technology PLC’s Reported EPS for the quarter was 55 cents.

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 17.23 percent in the last three months.

* In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of estimates and 20 analysts have revised estimates upward. 

* Seagate Technology PLC shares had risen by 31.31 percent this quarter.

    * The Dublin-based company reported quarterly net income of $159 million, a decrease of $138 million over the same period a year ago. 

    * Seagate Technology PLC is a member of the NASDAQ Composite Index.

    This summary was generated 02:09 p.m. GMT.  

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.