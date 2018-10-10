FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 11:02 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Sears tumbles on report of possible bankruptcy filing

1 Min Read

** Debt-laden retailer’s shares (SHLD.O) plunge 19.7 pct to $0.47 premarket; set to open at a record low after report of possible bankruptcy filing

A Sears department store is seen in Austin, Texas, U.S., January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

** SHLD, which is set to post its 6th straight session of losses, is the top pct loser among U.S. stocks premarket

** Co has hired advisers to prepare for a possible bankruptcy that could come ahead of a debt payment due next week, WSJ reported on.wsj.com/2NzJ9kg

** Sears has $134 million in debt due on Monday

** On Sept. 13, when Sears posted quarterly results, it warned for the 2nd time that it may go out of business

** Later in Sept., CEO’s hedge fund proposed to sell more real estate to cut its long-term debt

** Sears, which was trading at about $100 more than a decade ago, has lost ~84 pct of its value this year

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru

