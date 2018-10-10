Sears tumbles on report of possible bankruptcy filing

** Debt-laden retailer’s shares (SHLD.O) plunge 19.7 pct to $0.47 premarket; set to open at a record low after report of possible bankruptcy filing
** SHLD, which is set to post its 6th straight session of losses, is the top pct loser among U.S. stocks premarket
** Co has hired advisers to prepare for a possible bankruptcy that could come ahead of a debt payment due next week, WSJ reported on.wsj.com/2NzJ9kg
** Sears has $134 million in debt due on Monday
** On Sept. 13, when Sears posted quarterly results, it warned for the 2nd time that it may go out of business
** Later in Sept., CEO’s hedge fund proposed to sell more real estate to cut its long-term debt
** Sears, which was trading at about $100 more than a decade ago, has lost ~84 pct of its value this year
Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru