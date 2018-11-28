Business News
November 28, 2018 / 7:45 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Lampert's hedge fund and Cyrus Capital to team up for possible Sears bid: Bloomberg

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A store closing sale sign is posted next to a Sears logo in New Hyde Park, New York, U.S., October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

(Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp (SHLDQ.PK) Chairman Eddie Lampert’s hedge fund and Cyrus Capital Partners LP are preparing a potential takeover bid to keep the bankrupt retailer running, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The prospective suitors may offer to swap debt they hold for ownership of the stores in a so-called credit bid, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Sears spokesperson and Lampert’s ESL Investments declined to comment on the matter. Cyrus did not comment on the subject.

On Tuesday, Sears won a court approval for $350 million in critical bankruptcy financing that will keep the retailer open through the holidays.

Reuters reported that the retailer reached a deal with Cyrus for the financing just before the hearing began on the retailer’s so-called debtor-in-possession financing arrangements.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.