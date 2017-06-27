FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Sears Canada to delist from Nasdaq
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 26, 2017 / 10:07 PM / 2 months ago

Sears Canada to delist from Nasdaq

1 Min Read

A customers enters the Sears store in North Vancouver, British Columbia February 23, 2011.Andy Clark/File Photo

(This June 26 story was corrected to change to "bankruptcy protection" from "bankruptcy" in paragraph three)

(Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc SCC.TO said on Monday it had received a notice from Nasdaq to delist the company's shares.

The trading would be suspended on July 3, 2017, unless the company requests an appeal to delist shares, Sears Canada said, adding that it will not appeal the decision.

The Toronto-based retailer, which has been struggling with years of losses and falling sales due to competition from big-box retailers and online merchants, filed for bankruptcy protection last week.

The retailer said last week it plans to cut jobs and close about a quarter of its stores as part of a restructuring approved by an Ontario bankruptcy court.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.