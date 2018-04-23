Eddie Lampert's ESL Investments asks Sears to divest Kenmore, some units

(Reuters) - Sears Holding Corp (SHLD.O) said on Monday it received a letter from majority shareholder Eddie Lampert’s hedge fund ESL Investments Inc, recommending that the struggling retailer divest all or a portion of its Kenmore brand, Sears Home Improvement and the PartsDirect businesses.

FILE PHOTO: A Sears logo is seen inside a department store in Garden City, New York, U.S., May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The company’s shares were up nearly 18 percent in premarket trading.

FILE PHOTO: Sears Kenmore washing machines are shown for sale inside a Sears department store in La Jolla, California, U.S., March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sears said ESL’s letter also mentioned that it would be interested in participating as a buyer if the company decides to pursue a divesture.

Lampert is the biggest shareholder in Sears, with more than 30 percent in the company. In the letter, he said the divestiture would improve the retailer’s debt and cash.

ESL is also open to making an offer for Sears’ real estate, including some of its stores and $1.2 billion of debt obligations, the letter said.

Lampert and ESL President Kunal Kamlani would not participate on behalf of the company in any talks or decisions for any potential transaction in which ESL participates as a buyer, the letter said.