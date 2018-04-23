Sears should sell Kenmore, units: CEO Lampert's fund says

(Reuters) - Sears Chief Executive Eddie Lampert believes the retailer he controls should sell real estate and some or all of its business units including appliances brand Kenmore, adding his hedge fund ESL Investments Inc would be a bidder in any sale.

FILE PHOTO: A Sears logo is seen inside a department store in Garden City, New York, U.S., May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Shares in Sears, which have collapsed along with those of many U.S. brick and mortar retailers over the past five years, rose 5.5 percent to $3.17 after the company published details of a letter from Lampert to the board on Monday. A decade ago they were worth $119.

The Illinois-based retailer has been exploring options for Kenmore and other pieces of its business as it seeks to generate cash amid continued losses.

Lampert is the biggest shareholder in Sears, with more than 30 percent in the company. In the letter, he said the sale would improve the retailer’s debt and cash, regardless of whether ESL or a third party is the ultimate buyer.

If Sears believes it is helpful, ESL would submit a proposal offer for Kenmore and the transaction would close such a within 90 days, Lampert said.

FILE PHOTO: Sears Kenmore washing machines are shown for sale inside a Sears department store in La Jolla, California, U.S., March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

ESL is also open to making an offer for Sears’ real estate, including some of its stores and $1.2 billion of debt obligations, the letter said.

The cash consideration for the deal would be financed with equity contributions from ESL and third party debt financing, the letter said.

Lampert and ESL President Kunal Kamlani would not participate on behalf of the company in any talks or decisions for any potential transaction in which ESL participates as a buyer, it said.

Moelis & Company would act as financial adviser, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP as lawyers for any transaction.