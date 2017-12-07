Sears investor urges company to explore going private

(Reuters) - A Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD.O) investor on Thursday asked the struggling retailer to consider options including going private and investigate what it called an “unusually high volume” of short-selling in the company’s shares.

FILE PHOTO: People take an escalator to a Sears store in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

Switzerland-based Memento SA also called for a temporary suspension of short-selling in Sears’ shares.

Memento is the investment manager for the Elarof Trust, which is owned by the Swiss-based Spadone family and owns nearly 2 million Sears shares.