Sears CEO Lampert offers new deals to avert bankruptcy

(Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD.O) Chief Executive Eddie Lampert has proposed rescue deals to help the department store chain avoid bankruptcy as debt matures next month and it faces a cash crunch, according to a regulatory filing released on Monday.

Billionaire Lampert, who also runs hedge fund ESL Investments Inc, said the 125-year-old department store chain should undertake a number of actions to reduce its debt load to $1.2 billion from $5.6 billion.

He said Sears should offer creditors one of two choices, exchanging current debt for new convertible debt or retaining existing debt but on new terms. Both options in the debt swap deal “offer long-term upside potential,” the filing said.

Lampert also said the company should continue selling its portfolio of real estate to achieve a $1.5 billion reduction of debt backing the properties.

The proposals come as a Sears special committee weighs a prior offer from Lampert to acquire the retailer’s Kenmore appliances brand and its home services business for as much as $480 million. Sears warned earlier this month that it could go out of business as it waits for approval from the committee on the deal.

The U.S. government agency overseeing the pensions of 100,000 of the company’s former workers must also approve a sale of Kenmore.

Sears’ shares, worth $30 in 2015, were down 7 percent at $1.19 in afternoon trade.

In recent decades, the company, which was the world’s largest retailer in the 1960s, has struggled in the face of declining foot traffic at its brick-and-mortar stores.

To avoid bankruptcy, money-losing Sears last year sold its Craftsman tool brand to power tool maker Stanley Black & Decker (SWK.N) for $900 million.

Sears said it has referred Lampert’s proposal to the special committee exploring his offer to acquire Kenmore.