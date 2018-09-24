FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 1:50 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Sears needs to sell more real estate assets: CEO Lampert's fund

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD.O) would have to sell more real estate and restructure its debt, Chief Executive Officer Eddie Lampert’s hedge fund said in a regulatory filing, as the retailer looks to avoid bankruptcy.

The one-time American retail giant has struggled to transform its business in the face of declining foot traffic at brick-and-mortar stores and this month again warned about its ability to continue as a going concern.

To stem losses, the debt-laden company has closed hundreds of stores since last year and tried to sell assets.

Lampert had earlier said the company should sell its Kenmore appliances brand, home improvement businesses, and real estate, adding that his hedge fund ESL Investments Inc would bid in any sale.

The hedge fund, in the filing made public on Monday, urged the retailer’s board to sell $1.5 billion more in real estate and restructure $1.1 billion in debt.

Sears said it has referred ESL’s proposal to a special committee exploring the hedge fund’s proposal to acquire Kenmore.

Lampert and his fund ESL are the company’s two largest shareholders, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Sweta Singh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
