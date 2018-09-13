Sears flags going concern doubts again as effort to sell Kenmore stalls

(Reuters) - U.S. department store Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD.O) said doubt existed about its ability to stay in business as it waits for approval to sell its Kenmore appliance brand and another business to its chief executive’s hedge fund for as much as $480 million.

“It is imperative that the Company reduce debt, adjust its debt maturity profile and eliminate the associated cash interest obligations,” Chief Executive Edward Lampert said in a blog post on the Sears Holdings website on Thursday.

“We continue to believe that it is in the best interests of all our stakeholders to accomplish this as a going concern, rather than alternatives that could result in significant reductions in value.”

Sears’ special committee and a majority of disinterested shareholders must approve the sale of Kenmore and the home improvement business to Lampert’s hedge fund, ESL Investments Inc.

Lampert said in April that Sears should sell its Kenmore brand, home improvement businesses, and real estate, and that ESL Investments would bid in any sale.

Sears formed a special committee in May to explore the proposal.

This is the second time in two years that Sears has expressed doubt about its business continuing as its losses mount. The 125-year-old retailer has been closing stores and liquidating inventory to help fuel operations.

The company said that some of its efforts to raise cash, including the sale of Kenmore and its home improvement business to Lampert, were at too early a stage to be counted for its quarterly earnings released on Thursday.

The company said in its quarterly results released late on Thursday that comparable store sales improved in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, sending shares up 28 percent in extended trading.

Sears’ stock, which traded at about $100 a share more than a decade ago, had closed down 9 percent at $1.21 while investors awaited the results, which were expected to be released earlier on Thursday.

The company’s quarterly sales fell 25.6 percent to $3.18 billion as it shut more stores due to declining foot traffic.

Total company same-store sales fell 3.9 percent in the quarter, compared to a same store sales drop of 11.9 percent in the first quarter.

Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $508 million, or $4.68 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 4 from $250 million, or $2.33 per share, a year earlier.