NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD.O) is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as early as Friday, sources said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Sears department store is shown in El Cajon, California, U.S., August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Negotiations between Sears Chief Executive Eddie Lampert and Sears’ special board committee are at a standstill over the committee’s refusal to approve Lampert’s rescue plan, the sources said.