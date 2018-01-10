FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2018 / 12:35 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Sears raises $100 million in funding, in talks with lenders for better debt terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Struggling retailer Sears Holding Corp (SHLD.O) said on Wednesday it raised $100 million in funding and was in talks with lenders to improve the terms on its more than $1 billion of non-first lien debt, sending its shares up 5 percent in premarket trading.

The company said the new loan was backed by land leases and select intellectual property and would be entitled to raise a further $200 million with the consent of the lender.

    Sears also said comparable-store sales during November and December fell as much as 17 percent, as shoppers continued to stay away from the embattled retailer’s stores. [nPn6cvDc7a]

    The company, controlled by billionaire Eddie Lampert, has reported 24 straight quarters of sales declines.

    Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

