Sears raises $100 million in new funding, sees smaller fourth quarter loss

(Reuters) - Sears Holding Corp (SHLD.O) said on Wednesday it raised $100 million in new funding and forecast a smaller loss in the fourth quarter, sending its shares up as much as 5.4 percent premarket.

The company, which at one time was the largest U.S. retailer, has been trying to boost liquidity and save costs after warning last March that it had doubts it could continue as a going concern.

Sears said it saw additional savings of $200 million, unrelated to store closures, but did not provide further details.

For the fourth quarter, which encompasses the holiday season, Sears said it expects a net loss of between $200 million and $320 million, excluding charges from closing stores, severance and tax-related matters.

A year earlier, the company reported a net loss of $607 million for the same period.

Sears revealed a new $100 million funding deal from lenders that was backed by land leases and select intellectual property, adding that it would be entitled to raise a further $200 million under certain conditions.

Shares of the company were up 5.4 percent at $3.30. Including those gains, the company’s market capitalization stands at just over $350 million.