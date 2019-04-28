U.S.
April 28, 2019 / 1:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Crane collapse kills four, injures three in Seattle

1 Min Read

Part of a construction crane which fell onto cars on Mercer Street, killing people and injuring others, is seen hanging off of a Google office building in Seattle, Washington, U.S. April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

(Reuters) - A giant construction crane collapsed across a Seattle intersection on Saturday, killing four people and injuring three others, police and fire officials said.

The crane fell from a building site at about 3:30 p.m. local time, crushing five cars and damaging a sixth at the intersection of Fairview Avenue North and Mercer Street, the Seattle Fire Department said.

Three men and a woman were killed, two of whom were in the crane and two in separate vehicles, local media reported. A man and woman in their 20s and a 4-month-old baby were taken to nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

