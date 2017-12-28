Van jumps Seattle sidewalk, hits pedestrians, at least 4 injured

(Reuters) - Four people were taken to a hospital after a van jumped onto a downtown Seattle sidewalk, hit pedestrians and crashed into a building on Thursday, the Seattle Fire Department said on its Twitter feed.

The department did not provide information on the condition of the four or what may have caused the incident.

Seattle TV station KOMO cited witnesses as saying the van jumped a curb and struck people who were walking along the sidewalk in an area with several stores.

The Seattle police and fire departments posted photos on their social media accounts of a white van with a dented left side that was stopped about a yard from the side of a downtown store.