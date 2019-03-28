Seattle police report multiple victims in shooting

(Reuters) - A shooting in Seattle on Wednesday left multiple victims struck by gunfire, city police said on Twitter, as local media reported one person dead and three others wounded, including a bus driver.

One person was detained by law enforcement in connection with the shooting, Seattle police said in a Twitter message, but details of the gun violence remained sketchy. The incident apparently occurred at a bus stop during the late-afternoon commuter rush.

King County’s Metro transit authority said on Twitter that the bus driver involved activated an emergency alarm to report being struck by gunfire, and that none of the 12 passengers aboard was injured.

The driver was wounded in the torso but managed to walk to a gurney to be transported by paramedics to a hospital, the Seattle Times newspaper quoted a transit union president as saying.

It was unclear whether the bus driver was targeted, Kenneth Price, head of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587, told the Times.

According to Police Chief Carmen Best, four people were shot, one of them fatally, in the burst of violence in North Seattle, the newspaper reported.

A Seattle police tweet said: “Multiple victims in shooting incident.” No further official details were immediately available.