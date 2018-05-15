FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 12:04 AM / in 19 minutes

Seattle City Council backs new tax on largest companies, including Amazon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Seattle’s city council on Monday voted to impose a new “head tax” on the city’s biggest companies, including Amazon.com, as a way of fighting a housing crisis sponsors attribute largely to a local economic boom driving up real estate costs.

The logo of Amazon is seen on a building in San Jose, Costa Rica March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

The measure, passed on a 9-0 vote after a boisterous public hearing, represented a scaled-back compromise that would raise roughly $47 million a year over five years — down from $75 million annually as a council committee approved last week - to support affordable housing and services for the homeless.

    Amazon (AMZN.O), the city’s largest employer, had led private-sector opposition to the plan, saying it was freezing expansion planning for Seattle pending the outcome of Monday’s action.

    Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles

