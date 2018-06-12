FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 9:31 PM / in 16 minutes

Seattle City Council votes to repeal 'head tax' weeks after enactment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Seattle’s city council, facing stiff opposition from big business, voted on Tuesday to repeal a “head tax” introduced as a way to fight a housing crisis which had hit the city’s largest companies, including Amazon.com.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on a building in San Jose, Costa Rica March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

The 7-2 vote in favor of repeal, capping an acrimonious public hearing that was interrupted by chanting supporters of the tax, came as momentum was building against the measure at the ballot box.

    Amazon (AMZN.O), the city’s largest employer, was at the forefront of a coalition of businesses running a well-financed campaign to place a repeal referendum on the ballot for the upcoming November elections.

    Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Writing by Steve Gorman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
