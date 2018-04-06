FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 6, 2018 / 4:06 PM / a day ago

U.S. fines large financial advisers for breaching fiduciary duties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had fined PNC Investments LLC, Securities America Advisors LLC and Geneos Wealth Management Inc. around $15 million collectively for allegedly breaching fiduciary duties to clients and generating millions of dollars of improper fees.

The advisers did not admit or deny the findings in the settlements. The SEC said that $12 million of the fines will go to harmed clients. PNCI will pay the most, $6.41 million in disgorgement and prejudgment interest, along with a $900,000 penalty.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.