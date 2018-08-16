FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 3:04 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Citigroup settles U.S. charges of bad controls that led it to lose millions: SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Citigroup has agreed to pay $10.5 million to settle charges related to bad loans made by its Mexican subsidiary, Banamex, between 2008 and 2014, and to trader mismarking and unauthorized proprietary trading by Citigroup Global Markets Inc. from 2013 to 2016, the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.

The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The SEC said the “fraudulently-induced loans” to Oceanografia that led to $475 million in losses were the result of inadequate controls that prevented them from registering “numerous red flags” in the borrower’s documents. Similarly, it said that inadequate supervision allowed the CGMI traders to mismark illiquid positions and cover up $81 million in losses.

Citigroup and CGMI settled the allegations without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings.

(This version of the story was refiled to correct day of week to Thursday from Wednesday in first paragraph)

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

