Mutual fund giant Vanguard says hack at SEC won't hurt clients

BOSTON (Reuters) - Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual fund company, said on Thursday that the hack into the Securities and Exchange Commission’s electronic filings database will not hurt clients.

“The systems breach announced today by the SEC has no impact on our clients’ personal information,” Vanguard said in a statement. “Vanguard’s fund filings with the SEC do not contain information that would compromise the security of clients’ investments or information. Vanguard’s SEC filings are of a public, non-sensitive nature.”