May 29, 2018 / 8:50 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

U.S. regulator wins order halting coin offering scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday it had won an emergency court order halting an alleged fraud involving an initial coin offering that raised as much as $21 million from investors in the United States and elsewhere.

The court also approved an emergency asset freeze and the appointment of a receiver for Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services Inc, the firm behind the alleged scheme, the SEC said in a statement.

