U.S. charges Prudential subsidiaries for allegedly misleading 94 mutual funds

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. securities regulator on Monday said it had charged AST Investment Services Inc. and PGIM Investments LLC, subsidiaries of Prudential, for failing to disclose conflicts of interest and making misleading disclosure to the boards for 94 insurance-dedicated mutual funds.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the subsidiaries self-reported their misconduct, cooperated with its investigation and voluntarily reimbursed the funds more than $155 million. It added that its order also censures AST and PI, requiring them to disgorge an additional $27.6 million and pay a civil fine of $5 million. The subsidiaries did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings.