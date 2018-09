NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday sued SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS.N) and former chief executive James Atchison, saying they misled investors about the negative effect that the 2013 documentary “Blackfish” would have on the company’s reputation and business.

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.