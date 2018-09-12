FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 12, 2018 / 4:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

United Tech to pay $14 million for illegal foreign payments: U.S. SEC

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp will pay $13.9 million to settle charges it made illegal payments or provided trips and gifts to officials from Azerbaijan, China, Kuwait, South Korea, Pakistan, Thailand and Indonesia in order to obtain business, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Wednesday.

United Technologies logo is displayed on a screen at the post where it's stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Connecticut-based company did not admit or deny the findings when it agreed to pay disgorgement and interest of around $10 million and a penalty of $4 million, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.