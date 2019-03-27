Cyber security firm SecureWorks beats fourth-quarter profit estimates

(Reuters) - Cyber security firm SecureWorks Corp beat fourth-quarter estimates for profit on Wednesday, benefiting from corporations spending more money to prevent attacks on their computer networks.

The company also forecast full-year revenue to be between $565 million and $575 million, with the midpoint of range coming in slightly above the average analyst estimate of $569.6 million.

SecureWorks, based in Atlanta, offers information security solutions to corporate networks and has 4,300 clients in more than 50 countries, according to its website.

Cybersecurity companies have been benefiting from organizations worldwide setting aside budgets to shield against rising cyber crime.

Spending by businesses on protection from cyber attacks rose 20 percent year-over-year in 2018, according to Wedbush Securities.

Computer maker Dell Technologies Inc acquired SecureWorks for $612 million in 2011 and then listed the company on the stock market in 2016.

SecureWorks, in which Dell now has 85 percent stake, has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Last month, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter that Dell was looking to sell SecureWorks.

SecureWorks said net revenue rose to $130.7 million from $120.9 million and missed the average analyst estimate of $132.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, SecureWorks earned 2 cents per share and narrowly beat the analysts’ estimate of a profit of 1 cent per share.

The company posted a net loss of $11.8 million, or 15 cents per share, in the three months ended Feb. 1, compared with a net income of $22.52 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company also hiked its stock buyback program by $15 million.