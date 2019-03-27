SecureWorks beats profit estimates; CFO to depart

(Reuters) - Cyber security firm SecureWorks Corp beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, benefiting from companies spending more to prevent attacks on their networks, and said Chief Financial Officer Wayne Jackson will leave.

Jackson, finance chief since 2015, will step down at the end of the company’s fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2020, the company said in a filing.

Atlanta-based SecureWorks, which offers information security solutions to 4,300 clients in more than 50 countries, also provided a full-year revenue forecast, the midpoint of which came in slightly above analysts’ average estimate.

The company said it expects fiscal 2020 revenue to be between $565 million and $575 million, while analysts were expecting $569.6 million.

Cybersecurity companies have been benefiting from organizations worldwide setting aside budgets to shield against rising cyber crime. Spending by businesses on cyber attack protection jumped 20 percent year-over-year in 2018, according to Wedbush Securities.

Computer maker Dell Technologies Inc acquired SecureWorks for $612 million in 2011 and then listed the company in 2016. Last month, Reuters reported that Dell was looking to sell SecureWorks.

SecureWorks, in which Dell now has an 85 percent stake, has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net revenue rose to $130.7 million from $120.9 million, but missed the average estimate of $132.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, SecureWorks earned 2 cents per share and narrowly beat estimate of 1 cent per share.

The company posted a net loss of $11.8 million, or 15 cents per share, in the three months ended Feb. 1, compared with a net income of $22.52 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company also hiked its stock buyback program by $15 million.