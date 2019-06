(Reuters) - SecureWorks Corp on Wednesday reported a 5.3% rise in first-quarter revenue, as the cybersecurity provider benefited from higher spending by companies to fend off cyber attacks.

Net revenue of SecureWorks, in which Dell Technologies Inc holds about 86% stake, rose to $132.8 million from $126.2 million, slightly above analysts’ estimates of $132 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.