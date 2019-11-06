Securitas third-quarter operating profit roughly matches expectations

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Securitas (SECUb.ST), the world’s biggest security services group, reported on Wednesday a rise in third-quarter operating profit that roughly matched expectations and a slowdown in organic growth.

Operating profit was 1.44 billion Swedish crowns ($149.2 million) against a year-ago 1.10 billion. Analysts had on average forecast a 1.47 billion crown profit, according to a Refinitiv poll.

Operating profit before amortization was 1.57 billion crowns against a year-ago 1.45 billion.

Organic sales growth slowed to 4% from 5% in the previous quarter and 6% a year ago.