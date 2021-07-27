Short squeeze litigation focuses on Robinhood, collusion claims

(Reuters) - Retail investors suing Robinhood Market Inc and others over trading restrictions in the wake of a social media-fueled rally that squeezed short sellers have filed complaints seeking potentially billions in damages.

Robinhood logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

One of the proposed class actions filed on Tuesday in Miami federal court accuses Robinhood and clearing brokerage Apex Clearing Corp of acting negligently in cutting off trades in late January. The other lawsuit alleges they and others were part of an antitrust conspiracy with Citadel Securities LLC to spare the market maker losses on short bets.

The complaints consolidate claims from dozens of lawsuits. They seek damages on behalf of nationwide classes of investors for losses on several stocks whose prices skyrocketed between January and February.

The restrictions erased $10 billion in market capitalization for the companies, according to one of the complaints.

Attorneys for Robinhood, Apex and Citadel did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga is overseeing the multidistrict litigation centered on Robinhood’s decision to temporarily restrict trading in GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and other stocks that skyrocketed after retail traders piled into them, causing losses for hedge funds and others that had shorted them.

A partly redacted complaint alleges Robinhood and other retail brokerages were part of a conspiracy to dampen the rally by halting purchases. High level executives and employees of Robinhood and Citadel Securities were in contact around the time Robinhood restricted trades, according to the complaint.

The other complaint filed Tuesday alleges that while Robinhood encouraged and profited from high-volume trading by its customers, it was negligent in not maintaining the capital needed to cover the trades.

Apex is also accused of negligence in directing its retail brokerage customers to temporarily suspend purchases of GameStop, AMC and headphone maker Koss Corp over concerns about capital requirements.

Several financial companies that were sued in the immediate aftermath of the rally were not named in Tuesday’s complaints, including Melvin Capital Management LP, one of the hedge funds hit by the short squeeze.

A spokesman for Melvin declined to comment on Tuesday.

Tuesday was also the deadline for investors to seek the lead role in another tranche of the litigation alleging violations of federal securities law.

The case is In Re: January 2021 Short Squeeze Trading Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, No. 21-2989.

For the antitrust plaintiffs: Joseph Saveri of the Joseph Saveri Law Firm and Frank Schirripa of Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie

For the plaintiffs alleging negligence: Natalia Salas of The Ferraro Law Firm and Peter Safirstein of Safirstein Metcalf

For Robinhood: Kevin Orsini of Cravath, Swaine & Moore

For Apex Clearing Corp: Angela Daker and Bryan Gant of White & Case

For Melvin Capital: Kevin Grange and Maya Ginsburg of Lowenstein Sandler