World News
January 7, 2020 / 4:45 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

British PM, Turkey's Erdogan say Iran must comply with nuclear deal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a welcoming ceremony at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool.

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone call that Iran must comply with the terms of the nuclear deal agreed with major powers and cannot be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Iran said on Sunday it was taking a further step back from its commitments to abandon limits on enriching uranium after Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.

“The leaders discussed the situation in Iraq following the death of Qassem Soleimani. They agreed on the importance of reducing tensions and finding a diplomatic way through the current crisis,” a statement from Johnson’s office said.

“They agreed that Iran cannot be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon and must comply with the terms of the nuclear deal.”

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below