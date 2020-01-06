British PM, Iraqi PM agree on need to de-escalate regional tensions: UK statement

FILE PHOTO: A still image taken from a video shows Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi delivering a speech on reforms ahead of planned protest, in Baghdad, Iraq October 25, 2019. IRAQIYA TV via REUTERS TV

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on the need to de-escalate tensions in the region when they spoke by phone on Monday, according to a UK statement.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on Friday.

“The leaders discussed the need to deescalate tensions in the region following the death of Qassem Soleimani and agreed to work together to find a diplomatic way forward,” a statement from Johnson’s office said.

“The Prime Minister underlined the UK’s unwavering commitment to Iraq’s stability and sovereignty and emphasized the importance of the continued fight against the shared threat from Daesh.”