Diageo buys majority stake in non-alcoholic spirit maker Seedlip

Products from drink manufacturer Seedlip are displayed in London, Britain May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

(Reuters) - Diageo (DGE.L), the world's largest spirits company, said here on Wednesday it had bought a majority stake in distilled non-alcoholic spirits brand Seedlip for an undisclosed sum.

Diageo had bought here a 20% stake in Seedlip, a British startup, in 2016 via its venture capital arm Distill Ventures.

Seedlip has a presence in more than 25 countries, with its three variants of drinks stocked in more than 7,500 bars, restaurants, hotels and retailers globally.