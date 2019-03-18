Westlaw News
U.S. seeks to add civil sanctions to criminal fine on Hyundai heavy equipment engines

Hyundai’s construction equipment division should face hefty civil fines for “stockpiling” engines before a change in emission standards took effect in 2012 and using them in machines it sold later, the U.S. Justice Department said in a civil lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas and its former parent company, Seoul-based Hyundai Heavy Industries, admitted the scheme last November as part of a plea agreement with the government in a criminal case. Those admissions are incorporated into the civil complaint.

