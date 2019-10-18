SEI Investments reviewing relationship with money manager Kenneth Fisher

BOSTON (Reuters) - SEI Investments Co on Friday said it is reviewing its business relationship with the firm of money manager Kenneth Fisher, after he allegedly made insensitive remarks about women at a recent investment conference.

SEI serves as a trustee and sponsor on investment portfolios managed by Fisher Investments.

“The comments made do not reflect SEI or our core values,” the company said in a statement. “As the trustee of certain trusts advised by (Fisher), our fiduciary duty requires us to focus on and protect the interests of the investors in those trusts. We are engaged in a due diligence review of (Fisher) and will make decisions that we believe to be in the best interests of investors after that process concludes.”

Fisher Investments declined to comment.