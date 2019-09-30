Sempra Energy to sell stake in Peruvian businesses for $3.59 billion

FILE PHOTO: Sempra Energy headquarters is pictured in downtown San Diego, California, U.S., May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - U.S.-based Sempra Energy (SRE.N) said on Monday it would sell stakes in its Peruvian operations to a unit of China Yangtze Power Co (600900.SS) for $3.59 billion in cash, to focus on its core businesses in North America.

The sale will include the California-based power and natural gas infrastructure firm’s 83.6% stake in Luz del Sur, as well as interests in Tecsur SA and Inland Energy SAC, the company said.

Sempra Energy intends to use the proceeds to bolster its balance sheet and fund capital needs for its core utilities in California and Texas, Chief Executive Jeffrey Martin said in a statement.

The company also said it was continuing with a sale process for its electric businesses in Chile, including its 100% stake in Chilquinta Energía SA and Tecnored SA. Sempra said it expected to announce an agreement in the fourth quarter.

The deal with China Yangtze Power International (Hongkong) Co, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020, has to be approved by the Peruvian anti-trust authority and the Bermuda Monetary Authority, the company said.

Sempra Energy also said its subsidiary, Sempra LNG, has entered into an agreement with China Three Gorges Corp over potential supply of liquefied natural gas.