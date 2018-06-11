Elliott, Bluescape recommend six new directors for Sempra

(Reuters) - Two shareholders of U.S. utility Sempra Energy - Elliott Management and Bluescape Resources Co - on Monday recommended six new directors for the company’s board and urged a strategic review of its business.
The hedge funds said Sempra was highly undervalued and could be worth an additional $11 billion to $16 billion, that could value the company at $139-$158 per share.
Shares of Sempra were up 5.5 percent at $107 premarket trading.
