June 11, 2018 / 12:35 PM / in 15 minutes

Elliott, Bluescape recommend six new directors for Sempra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two shareholders of U.S. utility Sempra Energy - Elliott Management and Bluescape Resources Co - on Monday recommended six new directors for the company’s board and urged a strategic review of its business.

Sempra Energy headquarters is pictured in downtown San Diego, California, U.S., May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The hedge funds said Sempra was highly undervalued and could be worth an additional $11 billion to $16 billion, that could value the company at $139-$158 per share.

Shares of Sempra were up 5.5 percent at $107 premarket trading.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
