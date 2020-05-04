Sempra sees FID on Mexico LNG export plant in second quarter, delays Texas project

(Reuters) - Sempra Energy (SRE.N) said on Monday it still expects to make a decision to build the Costa Azul liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Mexico in the second quarter, but delayed a decision on its Port Arthur LNG plant in Texas until 2021 as the coronavirus cuts global demand for the fuel.

Sempra, which reported its first-quarter earnings, said earlier this year it expected to make a final investment decision (FID) on Port Arthur in the third quarter. But about six weeks ago, the company warned that decision could be stalled.

Sempra is not alone. Energy firms around the world have pushed back decisions on LNG and other infrastructure projects as global demand for energy has collapsed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

At Costa Azul, Sempra said Costa Azul LNG signed 20-year agreements with units of Total SA (TOTF.PA) and Mitsui & Co (8031.T) for about 2.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) or 0.33 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas.

The company said the second quarter FID it is targeting, for the first phase of Costa Azul, is subject to receiving an export permit.

The liquefaction train will be built at the existing Costa Azul LNG import plant, which entered service in 2008 and has the capacity to regasify up to 1 bcfd.

At Port Arthur, Sempra has said Port Arthur LNG is in talks with units of Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) (2222.SE) to buy 5 MTPA of LNG and invest 25% equity, and with Polish Oil & Gas Co (PGNiG) (PGN.WA) to buy 2 MTPA of LNG.

The initial phase of the Port Arthur project is expected to include two liquefaction trains that can export about 11 MTPA of LNG.

Even though 2019 was a record year for LNG FIDs, the energy industry has a long history of delaying decisions on these multi-billion projects.

In mid-2019, a dozen North American developers, including Sempra, said they planned to make FIDs by the end of the year. But none of those projects are under construction. All of those FIDs were delayed until 2020 or later.

At the start of 2020, another dozen developers - some from 2019 - said they planned to make FIDs by the end of this year. Currently, however, that total is down to just half a dozen, and analysts said they expect only Costa Azul and maybe one other project to go actually go forward this year.