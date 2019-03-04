Marriott CEO to testify before U.S. Senate panel on data breach

FILE PHOTO - Marriott Chief Executive Arne Sorenson speaks during an interview with Reuters in a hotel in Berlin, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

(Reuters) - Marriott International Inc Chief executive Arne Sorenson will testify before a U.S. Senate panel Thursday about a hacking incident it reported in December that exposed the records of up to 500 million customers in its Starwood hotels reservation system.

The Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations is holding a hearing “to examine the causes and scope of private sector data breaches that expose the most sensitive information of millions of Americans.”

The hearing will also include Equifax Inc Chief Executive Mark Begor, who will discuss the company’s 2017 disclosure of the hacking of sensitive data of more than 145 million people.