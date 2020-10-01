Digital marketing startup Sendinblue Raises $160 million

(Reuters) - Sendinblue, a digital marketing platform aimed at helping smaller businesses sell more online, said on Thursday it raised $160 million in its latest funding round.

Investors included private equity firm Bridgepoint, French national investment bank Bpifrance and Blackrock, according to the company.

In its previous round in 2017 Sendinblue raised $35 million. It declined to share its valuation.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many small businesses that had shunned e-commerce to move online, bringing a big bump in the business said Sendinblue founder Armand Thiberge.

Sendinblue helps businesses with marketing through email and text messaging, and offers chat marketing and some other sales tools.