Air traffic controllers strike at new Senegal airport, want more training

DAKAR (Reuters) - Air traffic controllers in Senegal shut down the capital Dakar’s new airport on Friday, saying they were striking to protect travelers after they received inadequate training before the facility opened.

The government says the new $680 million airport, which opened on Dec. 7, will help make Senegal a transport hub in West Africa and boost the tourism sector.

But Mame Alioune Sene, the president of the union representing the airport’s air traffic controllers, said his members had called a 24-hour strike “for people’s security”.

“Senegal spent a lot of money on this new airport but we haven’t been trained for the installations at the control tower,” Sene told Reuters.

The union is also demanding increased stipends for employees’ transport to the airport, which lies some 45 km (28 miles) outside the city center, Sene said.

He said the strike would be extended if the workers’ terms are not met. An airport source confirmed that all flights had been grounded since midnight.

The airport is Senegal’s busiest and is used by international carriers including Air France, Ethiopian Airlines [ETHA.UL], Brussels Airlines, Iberia, South African Airways, TAP Portugal and Kenya Airways.

Xavier Mary - head of LAS, the Turkish-Senegalese consortium that manages the airport - said the strike meant around 30 flights serving some 5,000 passengers would be canceled.

“It’s an incredible inconvenience for passengers and for the airlines, so of course we deplore this situation. It presents a bad image of Senegal, a bad image of the airport,” he said.

Senegal, a fish and peanut exporter, is looking to take advantage of its reputation for political stability to expand tourism to its extensive Atlantic coastline.

Last year, the country launched a new national carrier, Air Senegal, which ordered two new Airbus A330 jets last month.