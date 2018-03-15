FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 10:06 AM / in 11 hours

Eight killed in Senegal military helicopter crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - A military helicopter crashed in southwest Senegal, killing eight people and injuring 13 others, the army said on Thursday.

Senegalese army spokesperson Abdou Ndiaye told Reuters the Mi17 helicopter was traveling from the southern Casamance region to the capital Dakar on Wednesday with 20 passengers aboard when it came down near the village of Missira.

The cause of the crash was not clear.

An army statement said the helicopter had issued warning signals and crashed as it was trying perform an emergency landing.

Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Aaron Ross

