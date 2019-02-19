'Africans are tired': hairdresser hopes for change as Senegal election nears

DAKAR (Reuters) - For Yaya Niass, who cuts hair in a roadside shack on the outskirts of Dakar, the time for political change in Senegal - and in Africa as a whole - is well overdue.

“We are late in terms of development compared to other continents ...so I expect from the next president, from the next African presidents that they work to ...be in power for the people,” he said as the country prepares to elect a new leader on Sunday.

Niass, 48, who grew up in France and lived there until 1985, did not say who he will vote for, but was sure he wanted to see fundamental changes in the country.

“The African people are really tired, we make do...but I think states really have the power to change things.”

Senegal was on a good path, he said. “(But) just one group of Senegalese that live really well in comfort while all the rest suffer, that needs to stop.”