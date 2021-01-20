Italy's Poste Italiane to buy 51% of China's Sengi Express

FILE PHOTO: Poste Italiane headquarter is seen in Rome, Italy, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Poste Italiane said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with Hong Kong-based Cloud Seven Holding Ltd to buy a 51% stake in Chinese logistics company Sengi Express.

The postal operator said the closing of the deal was expected at the end of the first quarter of this year but did not give financial details of the operation.

“For the first time, a foreign company will be part of the Poste Italiane Group, contributing to the consolidated results of the group,” the company said in a statement.

Sengi Express offers logistics services to Chinese e-commerce companies selling in Italy, the statement added.