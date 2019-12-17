British Boeing supplier Senior Plc reaffirms 2019 forecast

(Reuters) - British engineering firm Senior Plc reaffirmed its expectations for 2019 on Tuesday, a day after Boeing said it would suspend production of its 737 MAX jet in January.

Senior’s shares fell 9% as Boeing’s announcement knocked back shares of its suppliers around the world.

The London-listed firm, whose aerospace unit counts the U.S. planemaker as its biggest customer, said it was working closely with Boeing and would provide details on any possible hit to its 2020 performance once it had some clarity.