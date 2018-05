HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese facial recognition technology developer SenseTime Group Ltd has raised $620 million in its latest round of funding, valuing the company at more than $4.5 billion.

FILE PHOTO: SenseTime surveillance software identifying customers' movement patterns at a department store runs as a demonstration at the company's office in Beijing, China, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

The financing was led by Fidelity International, Hopu Capital, Silver Lake and Tiger Global, it said in a statement.