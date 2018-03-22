Shares in sensors maker Sensirion jump after Swiss IPO

ZURICH (Reuters) - Shares in Swiss sensors maker Sensirion debuted around 30 percent higher in early business on Thursday after it priced its initial public offering at 36 Swiss francs per share, the upper end of the indicated range.

A logo of Sensirion, the Swiss manufacturer of sensors, is seen during a news conference to present the planned IPO in Zurich, Switzerland March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Moritz Hager

The issue price gave it a market capitalization of 504 million Swiss francs ($531.4 million). The IPO, which comes amid a boom in Swiss listings, was heavily oversubscribed.

The maker of sensors for cars, mobile phones, hospitals and petrochemicals plants generated 2017 revenue of 148 million francs and adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 26 million francs.

It forecast revenue growth of 15-18 percent and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15-16 percent this year.

Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, with Vontobel a co-bookrunner. Lazard is acting as financial adviser and Homburger AG as legal adviser.

“Investors want to invest in Sensirion, and that’s been shown in the price reaction,” said one Zurich-based trader. “Those who got shares will keep them and won’t take profits.

“They’ll be hoping for a price reaction like with VAT Group whose stock has tripled since its IPO.”

Separately on Thursday Swiss medical devices maker Medartis gave details of its floatation, which is due to take place on Friday.

The company priced its initial public offering at 48 Swiss francs per share, implying a market capitalization of 563 million francs and a free float of 24.6 percent including over-allotment shares.