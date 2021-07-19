Sensyne Health eyes U.S. listing, has backing of top investor Gatemore

LONDON (Reuters) - British health technology company Sensyne Health said on Monday it would explore a secondary listing on the U.S.-based Nasdaq index as part of a strategic review.

Sensyne, which uses technology including machine learning to analyse anonymised patient medical data to help develop new medicines and improve patient care, said it would also look at other options including acquisitions.

The review has the support of one of its leading shareholders, Gatemore Capital, which recently wrote to the board urging it to consider a U.S. listing, a July 5 letter bit.ly/3xOcLCz seen by Reuters showed.

Gatemore, which has a 5.9% stake in Sensyne, said while it supported the company remaining part of London’s Alternative Investment Market, access to a deeper pool of healthcare investors in the United States would help boost its value.