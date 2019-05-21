Toshiba, Siemens Gamesa, Blackstone interested in Senvion: Manager Magazine

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba, Siemens unit Gamesa and buyout groups such as Blackstone are interested in buying insolvent German wind turbine maker Senvion, German Manager Magazine said on Tuesday, citing sources close to talks.

Senvion was not immediately available for comment.

Senvion filed for insolvency in April, but said the objective of the proceedings was to transform the company.

According to a person close, the buyers are aiming for a so called asset deal, meaning they would take on the Senvion assets but not the holding company.