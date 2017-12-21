Sequoia looks to raise about $6 billion for new fund: Recode

(Reuters) - Silicon Valley venture capital giant Sequoia Capital is in the early stages of raising $5 billion to $6 billion for a third global growth fund, Recode reported.

The venture capital firm is looking to raise more money in the wake of disruption from SoftBank's $100 billion vision fund, Recode added. bit.ly/2kvHkJx

Reuters had earlier reported that Sequoia’s China arm was looking to raise $1.5 billion or more for a yuan-denominated fund.

Sequoia’s previous fund in the series had invested in companies like Airbnb, Stripe and Toutiao.

Sequoia Capital did not comment on the report.